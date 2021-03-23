Pakistan could make T20 World Cup semi-finals if the team is selected on merit, former spinner says

Danish Kaneria: “Pakistan team might play semis if [the] team [is] selected on merit”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes the national team could potentially reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India this year.

However, he noted that a last four spot will only be possible if the Pakistan team is “selected on merit”.

As for his prediction for the other teams, the 40-year-old thinks New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals, while the final will be between India and England.

“Looking at [the] cricket world and their teams, my predictions on T20 World Cup finalist teams [are] India vs England. New Zealand will play semis, Pakistan team might play semis if [the] team [is] selected on merit. My [thoughts]. What [are] yours?” he said on Twitter.

