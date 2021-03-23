Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes the national team could potentially reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India this year.

However, he noted that a last four spot will only be possible if the Pakistan team is “selected on merit”.

As for his prediction for the other teams, the 40-year-old thinks New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals, while the final will be between India and England.

Looking @ cricketing world and their teams my predictions on T/20 World Cup finalist teams India vs England,New Zealand will play semis Pakistan team might play semis if team selected on merit my taught.What yours? — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 21, 2021

“Looking at [the] cricket world and their teams, my predictions on T20 World Cup finalist teams [are] India vs England. New Zealand will play semis, Pakistan team might play semis if [the] team [is] selected on merit. My [thoughts]. What [are] yours?” he said on Twitter.

