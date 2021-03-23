Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes the national team could potentially reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India this year.
However, he noted that a last four spot will only be possible if the Pakistan team is “selected on merit”.
As for his prediction for the other teams, the 40-year-old thinks New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals, while the final will be between India and England.
Looking @ cricketing world and their teams my predictions on T/20 World Cup finalist teams India vs England,New Zealand will play semis Pakistan team might play semis if team selected on merit my taught.What yours?
— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 21, 2021
