Known for his wristy shots, Anwar Ali on super elegant Pakistan batsman

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has lavished praise on legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas, saying he was well-known for his wristy shots.
Abbas is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.
— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) March 14, 2021
Nicknamed the Asian Bradman, Abbas represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.
He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.
Abbas was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame last year.
