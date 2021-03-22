Known for his wristy shots, Anwar Ali on super elegant Pakistan batsman

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has lavished praise on legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas, saying he was well-known for his wristy shots.

Abbas is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.

Zaheer Abbas ❤️ — Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) March 14, 2021

Nicknamed the Asian Bradman, Abbas represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.

He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.

Abbas was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame last year.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Most dangerous white-ball player in Pakistan, Mohammad Amir on batsman who can pile on the runs quickly

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16432 ( 19.51 % ) Waqar Younis 1650 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5385 ( 6.39 % ) Shahid Afridi 24048 ( 28.56 % ) Imran Khan 16278 ( 19.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2086 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1023 ( 1.21 % ) Hanif Mohammad 110 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3252 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 875 ( 1.04 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5024 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6146 ( 7.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 675 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1227 ( 1.46 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16432 ( 19.51 % ) Waqar Younis 1650 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5385 ( 6.39 % ) Shahid Afridi 24048 ( 28.56 % ) Imran Khan 16278 ( 19.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2086 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1023 ( 1.21 % ) Hanif Mohammad 110 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3252 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 875 ( 1.04 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5024 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6146 ( 7.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 675 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1227 ( 1.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related