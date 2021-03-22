Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Zeeshan Malik said former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has done so much for Pakistan cricket.

Sammy has played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) numerous times and is currently the head coach of the Peshawar Zalmi.

Knowing how much effort the West Indies big-hitting all-rounder has put in to help revive cricket in Pakistan, Malik expressed his appreciation and thanks to the 37-year-old.

This man @darensammy88 has done a lot for Pakistan cricket🇵🇰. See you in the ground in June buddy👍🏻🏏#KK 😎 — Zeeshan Malik (@ZeeshanMalik63) March 19, 2021

“This man Daren Sammy has done a lot for Pakistan cricket. See you in the ground in June buddy,” he said on Twitter.

