Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy said “you can find a lot of replacements for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis” in Pakistan as the country has “a lot of talent in the fast bowling department”.

Sammy has gotten a firsthand view of the rising stars in the nation through his role as head coach of the Peshawar Zalmi.

Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Pakistan has a lot of up-and-coming talent. There is a lot of talent in the fast bowling department. I like my role in the field. I have spent five years with Peshawar Zalmi. PSL continues to produce new talent,” Sammy was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan does not lack in talent, they have had great players throughout. You can find a lot of replacements for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better results than Shahnawaz Dhani and Mohammad Wasim, Rashid Latif on 130 kph Pakistan bowler with many variations

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16388 ( 19.52 % ) Waqar Younis 1646 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5377 ( 6.4 % ) Shahid Afridi 23978 ( 28.55 % ) Imran Khan 16215 ( 19.31 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2083 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1020 ( 1.21 % ) Hanif Mohammad 109 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3247 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 867 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5015 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6131 ( 7.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1223 ( 1.46 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16388 ( 19.52 % ) Waqar Younis 1646 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5377 ( 6.4 % ) Shahid Afridi 23978 ( 28.55 % ) Imran Khan 16215 ( 19.31 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2083 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1020 ( 1.21 % ) Hanif Mohammad 109 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3247 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 867 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5015 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6131 ( 7.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1223 ( 1.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related