Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif was very impressed with Usman Khan’s performance in his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut.

In the Quetta Gladiators’ match against the Multan Sultans, Usman opened the batting and smashed 81 runs off 50 balls, which included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

With the 25-year-old having a debut to remember, the Gladiators won the match by 22 runs.

Well played Usman — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) March 3, 2021

“Well played Usman,” Latif said on Twitter.

PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the best bowlers around, Yasir Arafat on Pakistan cricketer whose skills are right up there

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 501 ( 7.14 % ) Karachi Kings 1884 ( 26.84 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2315 ( 32.98 % ) Multan Sultans 411 ( 5.86 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1171 ( 16.68 % ) Quetta Gladiators 737 ( 10.5 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 501 ( 7.14 % ) Karachi Kings 1884 ( 26.84 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2315 ( 32.98 % ) Multan Sultans 411 ( 5.86 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1171 ( 16.68 % ) Quetta Gladiators 737 ( 10.5 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related