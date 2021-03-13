Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said he really looks up to legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn.

Both Hasan and Steyn were playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently until it was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Steyn was playing for the Quetta Gladiators and claimed four wickets in three matches at an average of 24.50 and an economy rate of 9.18.

Hasan’s comments about Steyn come after the iconic speedster gave him some words of advice.

Your words are like my dream come true as I really really look up to you Mr. Legend 🙏🏼 To every kid out there looking for inspiration to be a sportsman/woman: always dream big for your country and work harder than the dream. Everything is possible for us 🤲🏼 https://t.co/aRfwNtGzAl — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 3, 2021

“Your words are like my dream come true as I really, really look up to you Mr. Legend. To every kid out there looking for inspiration to be a sportsman/woman: always dream big for your country and work harder than the dream. Everything is possible for us,” he said on Twitter.

Hasan, who was playing for Islamabad United, took six wickets in four matches at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 5.56.

It has been confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking at having the remaining PSL 6 matches be played in Karachi in June.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 500 ( 7.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1884 ( 26.85 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2315 ( 32.99 % ) Multan Sultans 411 ( 5.86 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1171 ( 16.69 % ) Quetta Gladiators 737 ( 10.5 % ) Back

