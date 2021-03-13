Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Fawad Alam will be the inspiration of the next generation of players.

This is due to the inspirational way Fawad fought his way back into the national team after more than 10 years.

Given his passion, guts, hard work and never-give-up attitude, Latif feels that many young players will look up to Fawad as he proved nothing is impossible.

“Real hero and inspiration of [the] next generation Fawad,” he said on Twitter.

Fawad wasn’t among the players picked for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he fared extremely well in the Test series against South Africa.

The 35-year-old scored 170 runs in two Tests, which included a top score of 109, at an average of 56.66.

