Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat firmly believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “one of the best bowlers around”.
Explaining why, Yasir noted that the way Afridi makes use of his skills is right up there with the top players in the world.
His praise for the 20-year-old comes after Afridi was in red-hot form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The talented youngster is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in four matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.
Execution of skills by @iShaheenAfridi is right up there, makes him one of the best bowlers around. #LQvKK
— Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) February 28, 2021
PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.
