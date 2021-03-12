Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has been really impressed with big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez, saying he seems to be scoring fifties at will.

This comes after Hafeez dominated in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 40-year-old is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 181 runs in four matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two fifties, at an average of 90.50 and a strike-rate of 175.72.

“Scoring 50s at will Mohammad Hafeez MashaAllah,” Yasir said on Twitter.

It has been confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking at having the remaining PSL 6 matches be played in Karachi in June.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 458 ( 7.15 % ) Karachi Kings 1736 ( 27.09 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2105 ( 32.84 % ) Multan Sultans 376 ( 5.87 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1085 ( 16.93 % ) Quetta Gladiators 649 ( 10.13 % )

