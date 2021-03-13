Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has heaped praise on opener Fakhar Zaman, saying he is playing well.

Zaman was in outstanding form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 30-year-old is the fourth-highest run-scorer with 189 runs in four matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 143.18.

“Well played Fakhar Zaman,” Latif said on Twitter.

It has been confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking at having the remaining PSL 6 matches be played in Karachi in June.

