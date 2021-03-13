Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned umpire Aleem Dar has praised legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi for his honourable service to Pakistan for over 20 years.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

He also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

As for T20 Internationals, he represented his country in 99 games and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Most recently, Afridi played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans and scored three runs at an average of 1.50, while taking two wickets at an average of 67.50 and an economy rate of nine.

Happy birthday to the man who has served Pakistan for 21 years and now he is serving his nation through his foundation. Hats off U !❤️ @SAfridiOfficial — Aleem Dar Umpire 🇵🇰 (@UmpireAleemDar_) March 1, 2021

“Happy birthday to the man who has served Pakistan for 21 years and now he is serving his nation through his foundation. Hats off you Shahid Afridi,” Aleem said on Twitter.

PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.

