Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has called legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi “one of the great heroes of Pakistan”.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

He also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

As for T20 Internationals, he represented his country in 99 games and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Most recently, Afridi played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans and scored three runs at an average of 1.50, while taking two wickets at an average of 67.50 and an economy rate of nine.

“One of the great heroes of Pakistan. Many, many happy returns of the day Shahid Afridi bhai may you have a great year ahead inshaAllah. Stay blessed,” Imam said on Twitter.

Imam was also involved in the PSL as he scored 89 runs in four games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.

