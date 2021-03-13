Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he is blessed to have former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as a role model.

Inzamam is Imam’s uncle and was the chief selector when the 25-year-old was called up to the national team.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

The 51-year-old also featured in one T20 International and scored 11 runs.

Wish you a very happy birthday Chachu @Inzamam08 🎂 blessed to have you as role model and who served Pakistan cricket at the highest level

May Allah keep you happy and healthy 🤲🏼🤗 pic.twitter.com/XOHM3GnTs5 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) March 3, 2021

“Wish you a very happy birthday Chachu Inzamam-ul-Haq. Blessed to have you as role model and who served Pakistan cricket at the highest level. May Allah keep you happy and healthy,” Imam said on Twitter.

Imam recently played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 89 runs in four games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the great heroes of Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq on player who entertained people with massive sixes

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15981 ( 19.25 % ) Waqar Younis 1645 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5345 ( 6.44 % ) Shahid Afridi 23788 ( 28.65 % ) Imran Khan 16069 ( 19.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2078 ( 2.5 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 932 ( 1.12 % ) Hanif Mohammad 105 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3237 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 852 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5001 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 6100 ( 7.35 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15981 ( 19.25 % ) Waqar Younis 1645 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5345 ( 6.44 % ) Shahid Afridi 23788 ( 28.65 % ) Imran Khan 16069 ( 19.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2078 ( 2.5 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 932 ( 1.12 % ) Hanif Mohammad 105 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3237 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 852 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5001 ( 6.02 % ) Saeed Anwar 6100 ( 7.35 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related