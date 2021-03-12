Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has told Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed not to forget the fact that Azam Khan is a wicketkeeper-batsman as well.
Rizwan is currently Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, while former captain Sarfaraz is his back-up.
However, Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, has begun turning heads with his performances in domestic cricket.
In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.
As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.
In fact, Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.
He noted that a few benchmarks had been set for Azam in the PSL. If the talented youngster adhered to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.
Happy keepers day @SarfarazA_54 @iMRizwanPak dn't forget Azam khan can keep as well 😉😉. #QGvPZ
— Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) February 26, 2021
“Happy keepers day Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan. Don’t forget Azam Khan can keep as well,” Yasir said on Twitter.
PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.
