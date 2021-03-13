Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir appeals just like his father.
Usman is the son of the late Abdul Qadir, who was one of the greatest spinners that Pakistan ever produced.
Sadly, Abdul passed away in September 2019 at the age of 63 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Faisal’s comparison of Usman to his father came during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the 27-year-old was representing the Multan Sultans.
Talking from my personal experience and mannerisms @Qadircricketer appeals exactly like his late father Abdul Qadir and that is Called “Natural Genes” 🧬🇵🇰🏏 https://t.co/XuPLS5PAA9
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) February 25, 2021
In the three games he played for the Sultans, Usman took two wickets at an average of 43 and an economy rate of 7.81.
PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.
