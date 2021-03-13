Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir appeals just like his father.

Usman is the son of the late Abdul Qadir, who was one of the greatest spinners that Pakistan ever produced.

Sadly, Abdul passed away in September 2019 at the age of 63 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Faisal’s comparison of Usman to his father came during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the 27-year-old was representing the Multan Sultans.

Talking from my personal experience and mannerisms @Qadircricketer appeals exactly like his late father Abdul Qadir and that is Called “Natural Genes” 🧬🇵🇰🏏 https://t.co/XuPLS5PAA9 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) February 25, 2021

“Talking from my personal experience and mannerisms, Usman Qadir appeals exactly like his late father Abdul Qadir and that is called ‘Natural Genes’,” Faisal said on Twitter.

In the three games he played for the Sultans, Usman took two wickets at an average of 43 and an economy rate of 7.81.

PSL 6 was postponed last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the best bowlers around, Yasir Arafat on Pakistan cricketer whose skills are right up there

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15908 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 1643 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5341 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23753 ( 28.68 % ) Imran Khan 16054 ( 19.39 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2075 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 918 ( 1.11 % ) Hanif Mohammad 104 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3233 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 849 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4942 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6098 ( 7.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15908 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 1643 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5341 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23753 ( 28.68 % ) Imran Khan 16054 ( 19.39 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2075 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 918 ( 1.11 % ) Hanif Mohammad 104 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3233 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 849 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4942 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6098 ( 7.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related