Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Bilal Asif said he is already missing pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani’s celebration.

Dhani was one of the standout stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

Given how well he fared in the PSL before the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Asif urged Dhani to keep working hard.

Dhaniii , we already missing your celebration , you beauty young man keep working hard,,🇵🇰 ,As a cricket nation, we will do a strong comeback IA ,, keep working for Pakistan🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰& keep supporting Pakistan cricket,,,#pakistanzindabad @TheRealPCBMedia @thePSLt20 @MultanSultans pic.twitter.com/r0JvEKT89P — Bilal Asif (@bilalasif2411) March 8, 2021

“Dhani, we [are] already missing your celebration, you beauty young man keep working hard. As a cricket nation, we will [make] a strong comeback IA, keep working for Pakistan and keep supporting Pakistan cricket,” he said on Twitter.

It has been confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking at having the remaining PSL 6 matches be played in Karachi in June.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Scoring fifties at will, Yasir Arafat on older Pakistan player showing no signs of slowing down

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 491 ( 7.13 % ) Karachi Kings 1847 ( 26.81 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2274 ( 33 % ) Multan Sultans 404 ( 5.86 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1153 ( 16.73 % ) Quetta Gladiators 721 ( 10.46 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 491 ( 7.13 % ) Karachi Kings 1847 ( 26.81 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2274 ( 33 % ) Multan Sultans 404 ( 5.86 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1153 ( 16.73 % ) Quetta Gladiators 721 ( 10.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related