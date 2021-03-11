Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

The Quetta Gladiators have called batsman Usman Khan their own rising star following his impressive Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut.

In their match against the Multan Sultans, Usman opened the batting and smashed 81 runs off 50 balls, which included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

With the 25-year-old having a debut to remember, the Gladiators won the match by 22 runs.

“Our very own Rising Gladiator Usman Khan,” the team said on their Twitter account.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 438 ( 7.15 % ) Karachi Kings 1661 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2014 ( 32.88 % ) Multan Sultans 357 ( 5.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1042 ( 17.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 613 ( 10.01 % ) Back

