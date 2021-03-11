Our very own rising star, Quetta Gladiators on 25-year-old Pakistan player who averaged 81 with a strike-rate of 162 in PSL 6

Posted on by
The Quetta Gladiators said Usman Khan is their very own rising star

Quetta Gladiators: “Our very own Rising Gladiator Usman Khan”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

The Quetta Gladiators have called batsman Usman Khan their own rising star following his impressive Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut.

In their match against the Multan Sultans, Usman opened the batting and smashed 81 runs off 50 balls, which included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

With the 25-year-old having a debut to remember, the Gladiators won the match by 22 runs.

“Our very own Rising Gladiator Usman Khan,” the team said on their Twitter account.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m a big fan, Ali Khan Tareen on speedy Pakistan bowler who had a fantastic PSL debut

Coming Soon
Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?
Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?
Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite?

Leave a Reply