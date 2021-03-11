Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
The Quetta Gladiators have called batsman Usman Khan their own rising star following his impressive Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut.
In their match against the Multan Sultans, Usman opened the batting and smashed 81 runs off 50 balls, which included 10 boundaries and three sixes.
With the 25-year-old having a debut to remember, the Gladiators won the match by 22 runs.
Our very own Rising Gladiator #UsmanKhan🔥🔥#WeTheGladiators #PurpleForce #GladiatorsForever #ShaanePakistan #HBLPSL2021 #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/ehHoZ6UvVB
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) March 3, 2021
“Our very own Rising Gladiator Usman Khan,” the team said on their Twitter account.
PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
