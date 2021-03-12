Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Imran Nazir has called former Pakistan captain and iconic batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq a legend.
Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.
He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.
The 51-year-old also featured in one T20 International and scored 11 runs.
“Happy birthday legend Inzi bhai,” Nazir said on Twitter.
