Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Imran Nazir has called former Pakistan captain and iconic batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq a legend.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

The 51-year-old also featured in one T20 International and scored 11 runs.

Happy birthday legend inzi bhai https://t.co/ofWM6ZrWPu — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) March 3, 2021

“Happy birthday legend Inzi bhai,” Nazir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the best bowlers around, Yasir Arafat on Pakistan cricketer whose skills are right up there

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15907 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 1643 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5341 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23753 ( 28.69 % ) Imran Khan 16051 ( 19.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2075 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 918 ( 1.11 % ) Hanif Mohammad 104 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3233 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 849 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4942 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6097 ( 7.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15907 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 1643 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5341 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23753 ( 28.69 % ) Imran Khan 16051 ( 19.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2075 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 918 ( 1.11 % ) Hanif Mohammad 104 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3233 ( 3.9 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 849 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4942 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6097 ( 7.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related