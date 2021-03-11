So good to see he has become a star, Imam-ul-Haq on 22-year-old Pakistan player who has very bright future

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said it’s so good to see that pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani has become a star.

Dhani was one of the standout performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“Wow Ma sha Allah so good to see Dhani is a star,” Imam said on Twitter.

Imam was representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL and scored 89 runs in four games at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

