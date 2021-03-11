Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan rising star Shahnawaz Dhani has confirmed that he will prioritise Test cricket should he get the chance to play international cricket.
Dhani was one of the standout stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.
The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.
He also thanked former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja for his support and said he gets “positive energy from your words”.
“Thank you very much sir Ramiz Raja for this love. Believe me, I am getting positive energy from your words and will definitely prioritise Test cricket as my first choice,” the talented youngster said on Twitter.
