Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan rising star Shahnawaz Dhani has confirmed that he will prioritise Test cricket should he get the chance to play international cricket.

Dhani was one of the standout stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

He also thanked former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja for his support and said he gets “positive energy from your words”.

Thank you very much sir @iramizraja for this love. Believe me, I am getting positive energy from your words and will definitely prioritize test cricket as my first choice..

PSL Super Pacers| Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain https://t.co/GdYjDyj6NF via @YouTube. — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) March 9, 2021

“Thank you very much sir Ramiz Raja for this love. Believe me, I am getting positive energy from your words and will definitely prioritise Test cricket as my first choice,” the talented youngster said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: So good to see he has become a star, Imam-ul-Haq on 22-year-old Pakistan player who has very bright future

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 438 ( 7.15 % ) Karachi Kings 1661 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2014 ( 32.88 % ) Multan Sultans 357 ( 5.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1042 ( 17.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 613 ( 10.01 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 438 ( 7.15 % ) Karachi Kings 1661 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2014 ( 32.88 % ) Multan Sultans 357 ( 5.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1042 ( 17.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 613 ( 10.01 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related