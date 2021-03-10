Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan rising star Shahnawaz Dhani has thanked former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for supporting him.

Dhani was one of the standout stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

Thank you Sarfaraz bahi for supporting me❤️🙏. https://t.co/xKTMfEZgC9 — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) March 9, 2021

“Thank you Sarfaraz bhai for supporting me,” he said on Twitter.

Sarfaraz, who captained the Quetta Gladiators, was also in outstanding form in the tournament as he was the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowler, Arshad Iqbal on lethal seamer who could cut through any batsman on his day

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 415 ( 7.11 % ) Karachi Kings 1588 ( 27.2 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1916 ( 32.82 % ) Multan Sultans 338 ( 5.79 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1015 ( 17.39 % ) Quetta Gladiators 566 ( 9.7 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 415 ( 7.11 % ) Karachi Kings 1588 ( 27.2 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1916 ( 32.82 % ) Multan Sultans 338 ( 5.79 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1015 ( 17.39 % ) Quetta Gladiators 566 ( 9.7 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related