Pakistan pace sensation Shahnawaz Dhani said former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood is “an amazing personality”.

Dhani worked with Mahmood before and during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the Multan Sultans’ bowling coach.

The 22-year-old said he really enjoyed the experience and thanked him for helping him improve his game.

“Happy birthday Azhar Bhai. You are an amazing personality, I am really enjoying my bowling under your coaching and mentorship. May Allah bless you,” he said on Twitter.

Dhani was one of the standout stars in the PSL as he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches for the Sultans at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

