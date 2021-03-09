Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood has lavished praise on fast bowling all-rounder Anwar Ali, saying he was a “teenage sensation”.

Maqsood’s comments came when he was reminiscing about Anwar’s devastating spell against India in the Under-19 World Cup final in 2006.

Anwar finished with figures of 5-35 off nine overs as Pakistan defend a meagre total of 109 in incredible fashion as India were bowled out for 71.

Annu this was our teen age sensation as well this spell still gives us goosebumps….❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) February 19, 2021

“Annu this was our teenage sensation [and] this spell still gives us goosebumps,” Maqsood said on Twitter.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Anwar featured in one match for the Quetta Gladiators, in which he went wicketless.

As for Maqsood he represented the Multan Sultans in five games and scored 135 runs, which included a top score of 61 not out, at an average of 45 and a strike-rate of 139.17.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not my fault I’m hitting so many fours and sixes, big-time power-hitter looking to reconquer his spot in the Pakistan team says

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 409 ( 7.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1571 ( 27.21 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1897 ( 32.86 % ) Multan Sultans 333 ( 5.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1007 ( 17.44 % ) Quetta Gladiators 556 ( 9.63 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 409 ( 7.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1571 ( 27.21 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1897 ( 32.86 % ) Multan Sultans 333 ( 5.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1007 ( 17.44 % ) Quetta Gladiators 556 ( 9.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related