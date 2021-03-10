Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings seamer Arshad Iqbal has crowned Wasim Akram as Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowler.

His comments come after he has been working with Wasim while playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old noted that the Sultan of Swing has “helped improved my game massively” over the last two seasons.

Alhamdulillah. I feel extremely lucky and humbled to be playing at @KarachiKingsARY under the supervision of Pakistan’s greatest fast bowler @wasimakramlive. He has helped improved my game massively during the last two season. pic.twitter.com/pNnaWt9VEJ — Arshad Iqbal (@ArshadIqbal32) February 25, 2021

“Alhamdulillah. I feel extremely lucky and humbled to be playing at Karachi Kings under the supervision of Pakistan’s greatest fast bowler Wasim Akram. He has helped improved my game massively during the last two seasons,” the talented youngster said on Twitter.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Arshad, he picked up six wickets in five matches for the Kings in the PSL at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

