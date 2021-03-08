Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas said he is working on improving his fitness, while also aiming to vanquish his bowling weaknesses.
Abbas’ comments come as he praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding a month-long camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, which began last Tuesday, to allow players to train and work on their game during the off-season.
In addition to focusing on his weaknesses, the 30-year-old also wants to build on his strengths.
“It’s a very nice initiative by [the] PCB to organise a camp at NHPC and inviting those players who were free as it gives them an opportunity to improve their strength in the off-season,” he said in a video on the PCB’s YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.
“I want to improve my fitness and strengths and will try to work on my bowling weaknesses at the camp.”
