Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said there are many good batsmen in the world, but captain Babar Azam is his favourite of the lot.

Azam is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world right now and has been proving it with strong performances on a consistent basis.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

“There are many good batsmen with [a] high world ranking but personally I like Babar Azam,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Azam was the second-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 258 runs in five matches for the Karachi Kings, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

