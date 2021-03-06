Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said spinner Zahid Mahmood is “improving day by day and bowing really well”.

Mahmood impressed in his international debut in the third T20 International against South Africa, where he finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.

The 32-year-old troubled South Africa’s batsmen as he dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

Most recently, Zahid was playing for the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took six wickets in four matches at an average of 21.33 and an economy rate of 8.53.

“Zahid Mehmood is improving day by day and bowing really well and taking wickets for us,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz was in red-hot form in the PSL before it was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He was the fifth-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

