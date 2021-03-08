I will get him out one day, Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi on India superstar he has never bowled to

Shaheen Shah Afridi said he will get Virat Kohli out one day

Shaheen Shah Afridi: “I haven’t bowled at Virat Kohli ever, I would love to bowl to him one day and get him out”

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said is optimistic that he will get India captain Virat Kohli out one day.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world right now and is thought to be among the greatest leaders in the game today.

Afridi noted that he has never bowled to Kohli before, but hopes that when India and Pakistan next meet, he will be able to dismiss the superstar batsman.

“I haven’t bowled at Virat Kohli ever, I would love to bowl to him one day and get him out,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

