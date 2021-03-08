Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said is optimistic that he will get India captain Virat Kohli out one day.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world right now and is thought to be among the greatest leaders in the game today.

Afridi noted that he has never bowled to Kohli before, but hopes that when India and Pakistan next meet, he will be able to dismiss the superstar batsman.

“I haven’t bowled at Virat Kohli ever, I would love to bowl to him one day and get him out,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Many good batsmen in the world, but he is my favourite, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan megastar

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17819 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85699 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4168 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4916 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6443 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 783 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2333 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 473 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 818 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17819 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85699 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4168 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4916 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6443 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 783 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2333 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 473 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 818 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related