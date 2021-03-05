Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Iftikhar Ahmed said he is determined to be picked in the team for the T20 World Cup later this year.
Iftikhar has proven to be a useful lower order batsman in the past and hopes that he will be among the players selected for the star-studded event.
In his T20 International career, the 30-year-old has scored 212 runs in 13 matches, which includes a top score of 62 not out, at an average of 42.40 and a strike-rate of 130.86.
Most recently, he has been playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has accumulated 57 runs in four matches, which included a top score of 49 not out, at an average of 28.50 and a strike-rate of 107.54.
“I have been part of the national team’s set-up for the past two years and I am determined to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup,” he told the PCB’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This year’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October to November.
