Want to be in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team, 30-year-old player who is an effective lower order batsman says

Posted on by
Iftikhar Ahmed said he wants to be in Pakistan's T20 World Cup team

Iftikhar Ahmed: “I have been part of the national team’s set-up for the past two years and I am determined to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Iftikhar Ahmed said he is determined to be picked in the team for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Iftikhar has proven to be a useful lower order batsman in the past and hopes that he will be among the players selected for the star-studded event.

In his T20 International career, the 30-year-old has scored 212 runs in 13 matches, which includes a top score of 62 not out, at an average of 42.40 and a strike-rate of 130.86.

Most recently, he has been playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has accumulated 57 runs in four matches, which included a top score of 49 not out, at an average of 28.50 and a strike-rate of 107.54.

“I have been part of the national team’s set-up for the past two years and I am determined to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup,” he told the PCB’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This year’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October to November.

ALSO CHECK OUT: When I am criticised, I work harder, Pakistan batsman capable of heating up and hitting big says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply