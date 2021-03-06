Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has heaped praise on legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn, saying “you are my favourite”.

Both Hasan and Steyn were playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) until it was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Steyn was playing for the Quetta Gladiators and claimed four wickets in three matches at an average of 24.50 and an economy rate of 9.18.

Dale, you are my favourite. That’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/bUNG8IdjLc — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 2, 2021

“Dale, you are my favourite. That’s it, that’s the tweet,” Hasan said on Twitter.

Hasan, who was playing for Islamabad United, took six wickets in four matches at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 5.56.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 318 ( 6.93 % ) Karachi Kings 1240 ( 27.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1498 ( 32.64 % ) Multan Sultans 273 ( 5.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 850 ( 18.52 % ) Quetta Gladiators 410 ( 8.93 % ) Back

