Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has revealed that he and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan talk a lot about fishing.

The duo were spotted talking about fishing during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and were recently both playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With cricket taking priority, Steyn hopes that he and Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan, can actually go fishing at some point.

“We have been sharing couple of photos and stories about it. But unfortunately while you are in the bubble, you are not allowed to leave the hotel,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“We will make plans but right now we talk about our fishing stories and concentrate on our cricket but when the cricket is finished hopefully we can concentrate on fishing and talk about cricket.”

Azam scored 98 runs in five matches at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

He also accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim noted that the 22-year-old is “definitely in our plans” and said a few benchmarks had been set for him in the PSL. If he adhered to it, he could be called up to the national team.

As for Steyn, he claimed four wickets in three PSL matches at an average of 24.50 and an economy rate of 9.18.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get serious about your fitness and do it now, Shoaib Akhtar tells 31-year-old Pakistan batsman with raw power

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17497 ( 14.35 % ) Babar Azam 84358 ( 69.17 % ) Steve Smith 4122 ( 3.38 % ) Ben Stokes 4847 ( 3.97 % ) Kane Williamson 6306 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 764 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 242 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2222 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 463 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 334 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 800 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17497 ( 14.35 % ) Babar Azam 84358 ( 69.17 % ) Steve Smith 4122 ( 3.38 % ) Ben Stokes 4847 ( 3.97 % ) Kane Williamson 6306 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 764 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 242 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2222 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 463 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 334 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 800 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related