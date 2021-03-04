Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar urged opening batsman Sharjeel Khan to get serious about his fitness.

Sharjeel is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 200 runs in five matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

He also has the most sixes right now with 15. Lahore Qalandars star Mohammad Hafeez is in second place with 12, while Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is playing for the Karachi Kings, sits in third place with 11.

While Akhtar acknowledged that the 31-year-old has “performed fantastically”, he pointed out that Sharjeel’s fitness is still a cause for concern.

“Firstly, Sharjeel who harmed Pakistan cricket and himself, made a strong comeback and he performed fantastically. However, I need one more thing from him that’s fitness,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If you will not be serious about your fitness, your chances of getting selected in the team are less. Take care of your fitness.”

Sharjeel will be in action again when the Kings take on the Multan Sultans on Friday.

Coming Soon Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes No Results Vote Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 2722 ( 75.67 % ) No 875 ( 24.33 % ) Back

