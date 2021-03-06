Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani has revealed that he wants to be just like his role models, who are legendary New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond and England speedster Jofra Archer.

Dhani, who named the players he looks up to in an interview with Geo Super, has been one of the breakout stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

