Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali said he wants to play with a free mind like India opener Rohit Sharma.

Haider has previously said that Rohit is his favourite player and plans to “emulate him” whenever he walks out to the crease.

“My favourite player is Rohit Sharma, I’ve always liked him and want to emulate him, he plays with a free mind and I want to do the same,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Most recently, the 20-year-old was playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the tournament was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the five games he played, he scored 115 runs, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 29.75 and a strike-rate of 175.

