Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he tries not to disappoint fans who have high expectations of him whenever he comes out to bat.

Haider is one of the most promising young talents in Pakistan and has shown flashes of brilliance in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and for the national team as well.

Knowing that people’s expectations of a player increase once they play for Pakistan, the 20-year-old said he works even harder to ensure he can be successful.

“Once you play for your country, people’s expectations increase which makes you work even harder and give 100% in each game you play. I try not to disappoint fans who have expectations from me,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Most recently, Haider was playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL before the tournament was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the five games he played, he scored 115 runs, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 29.75 and a strike-rate of 175.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to be in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team, 30-year-old player who is an effective lower order batsman says

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5141 ( 87.06 % ) No! 764 ( 12.94 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5141 ( 87.06 % ) No! 764 ( 12.94 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related