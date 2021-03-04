Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Power-hitter Asif Ali said he is “famous in Pakistan as a finisher” as he is “known for finishing games”.

Asif is currently representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has been putting his big-hitting skills on display.

The 29-year-old noted that as a middle-order batsman, it is his job to ensure that he stays at the crease and leads his side to victory.

“I am famous in Pakistan as a finisher. I am known for finishing games. I always try to take the game on. A middle-order batsman needs to take the game all the way to the end and finish it in the end,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif has scored 65 runs in four PSL matches at an average of 32.50 and a strike-rate of 162.50.

Islamabad’s next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2037 ( 5.85 % ) Karachi Kings 5008 ( 14.37 % ) Lahore Qalandars 8396 ( 24.1 % ) Multan Sultans 1863 ( 5.35 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2450 ( 7.03 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15086 ( 43.3 % ) Back

