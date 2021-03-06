Steve Smith: “It looks like a good competition so one day hopefully I get the chance to play”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia star batsman Steve Smith has expressed his interest in playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the future.
Smith was supposed to play for the Multan Sultans in the 2019 edition of the tournament, but didn’t do so due to an elbow injury.
Saying that the PSL “looks like a good competition”, the 31-year-old said he hopes to get a chance to feature in it at some point.
“It looks like a good competition so one day hopefully I get the chance to play,” he said on Instagram as quoted by Ary Sports.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Fantastic for the last couple of years, Dale Steyn on wonderful Pakistan player he wants to dismiss
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related