Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani has revealed that in his village – Khuhawar Khan Dahani – in Larkana he was well-known for his fast bowling.

Recalling his rise to stardom, the 22-year-old said he used to play tape ball barefoot and was nicknamed “3G bowler – to relate the speed with the speed of the internet”.

Dhani’s road to success has been nothing short of sensational as he has become a household name with his performances for the Multan Sultans in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dhani was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“I was passionate about bowling fast and was known in my village for my fast bowling, that’s why many there had named me 3G bowler – to relate the speed with the speed of the internet,” he told Geo Super.

“I didn’t know anything about professional cricket, I had no idea what gears one needs to play proper cricket. One day, there were some guests in my village and they saw me bowling with tape ball, they immediately invited me to appear in [the] U19 trials the next day.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is amazing, Dale Steyn on mega talented 20-year-old who has become the spearhead of Pakistan’s bowling attack

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 298 ( 7.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1070 ( 25.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1393 ( 33.14 % ) Multan Sultans 265 ( 6.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 817 ( 19.43 % ) Quetta Gladiators 361 ( 8.59 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 298 ( 7.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1070 ( 25.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1393 ( 33.14 % ) Multan Sultans 265 ( 6.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 817 ( 19.43 % ) Quetta Gladiators 361 ( 8.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related