Former Pakistan captain and legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could hurt the revival of international cricket in the country.

Pakistan hosted South Africa prior to PSL 6, which was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Given that this is the second year in a row that the PSL has been halted, Inzamam is worried about whether other countries will have doubts about sending players to the country going forward.

“Players can say that the arrangements in Pakistan are not adequate. This happened last time as well. This can create future problems. Other teams might have issues now,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“We are already hearing that some players have returned their tickets, citing either their board or country as the source that is warning them. The doors of cricket had opened in Pakistan. Now, will other countries send their players to our country?

“This is a point to ponder. Just because we needed to hold this tournament to satisfy the sponsors, our mistakes have cost us in such a massive manner. If we don’t take this matter seriously and try to sweep it under the rug then in the future this will happen again.

“They should pinpoint the culprits and distance them from the entire thing. They need to show that they can take action in order to show people outside of the country. Another thing is that this will set a precedent. People will be afraid to make mistakes in the future. This could create problems for our country in the future.

“I don’t think anyone heard this news and wasn’t saddened. It should be taken very seriously. I think this should be investigated at the highest level. They should find out the culprits. They should investigate who broke the bubble and how it was done. I think this matter is of grave concern.

“All teams were in the same hotel. I am concerned that if they take more tests some more players might return positive. Now they need to send the message that look we made a mistake but we took decisive action on it.”

