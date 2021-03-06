Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Arshad Iqbal said everyone has been praising his progress since last season.

Arshad was in excellent form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the five games he played for the Karachi Kings, the 20-year-old took six wickets at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

He also did well in PSL 5 as he claimed nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.88 and an economy rate of 8.46.

“I was satisfied [with my performance last season] because everyone was praising my progress,” he told pcb.com.pk as quoted by Ary Sports.

