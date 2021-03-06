Abbas Afridi is a top bowler, Pakistan spinner and PSL captain says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim believes that up-and-coming seamer Abbas Afridi is a top bowler.
Afridi recently made his T20 debut in the Kings’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Peshawar Zalmi and excelled with the ball.
The 19-year-old finished with figures of 2-27 off his four overs as the Kings cruised to a six-wicket win.
Afridi took both wickets in the same over and dismissed Kamran Akmal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
“The emerging players are top bowlers. They’ve got enough variations. The guy [Abbas Afridi] who played for Pakistan Under-19s gave us a good start,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
