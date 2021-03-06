Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Arshad Iqbal is confident that he will be given a chance to play international cricket in the future, saying “my day will come”.

Arshad was in excellent form in the PSL before it was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the five games he played for the Karachi Kings, the 20-year-old took six wickets at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

“That is the ultimate goal for everyone. I am doing my best and whenever there is Allah’s will and [the] selectors’ nod, I will get my chance. Every cricketer has a wish to play for the national team and I am no different. My day will come,” he told pcb.com.pk as quoted by Ary Sports.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 298 ( 7.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1070 ( 25.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1393 ( 33.14 % ) Multan Sultans 265 ( 6.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 817 ( 19.43 % ) Quetta Gladiators 361 ( 8.59 % )

