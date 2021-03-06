Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan seamer Arshad Iqbal said Wasim Akram and Mohammad Amir are great players who have been helping him a lot as of late.
Arshad was playing alongside Amir for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Akram is the team’s president and has taken on a mentoring role too.
The 20-year-old noted that he treasures the advice he gets from Akram as he used to watch videos of the Sultan of Swing on YouTube.
As for Amir, Arshad noted that the 28-year-old “keeps telling me what to do” on the field.
“Wasim bhai and Amir bhai are great players. Wasim bhai is a legend and I have seen his bowling videos on YouTube,” he told pcb.com.pk as quoted by Ary Sports. “Getting his advice is a treasure. I am learning and his words are morale boosting.
“While on the field, Amir bhai keeps telling me what to do.”
Arshad was in excellent form in the PSL before it was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In the five games he played, the talented youngster took six wickets at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.
