Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan seamer Arshad Iqbal said Wasim Akram and Mohammad Amir are great players who have been helping him a lot as of late.

Arshad was playing alongside Amir for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Akram is the team’s president and has taken on a mentoring role too.

The 20-year-old noted that he treasures the advice he gets from Akram as he used to watch videos of the Sultan of Swing on YouTube.

As for Amir, Arshad noted that the 28-year-old “keeps telling me what to do” on the field.

“Wasim bhai and Amir bhai are great players. Wasim bhai is a legend and I have seen his bowling videos on YouTube,” he told pcb.com.pk as quoted by Ary Sports. “Getting his advice is a treasure. I am learning and his words are morale boosting.

“While on the field, Amir bhai keeps telling me what to do.”

Arshad was in excellent form in the PSL before it was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the five games he played, the talented youngster took six wickets at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A super impressive bowler, Dale Steyn on 27-year-old Pakistan seamer who can bowl faster than 150 kph

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15635 ( 19.1 % ) Waqar Younis 1635 ( 2 % ) Javed Miandad 5282 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23572 ( 28.79 % ) Imran Khan 15893 ( 19.41 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2013 ( 2.46 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 866 ( 1.06 % ) Hanif Mohammad 90 ( 0.11 % ) Younis Khan 3209 ( 3.92 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 825 ( 1.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4919 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 6061 ( 7.4 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 669 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1208 ( 1.48 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15635 ( 19.1 % ) Waqar Younis 1635 ( 2 % ) Javed Miandad 5282 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23572 ( 28.79 % ) Imran Khan 15893 ( 19.41 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2013 ( 2.46 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 866 ( 1.06 % ) Hanif Mohammad 90 ( 0.11 % ) Younis Khan 3209 ( 3.92 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 825 ( 1.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4919 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 6061 ( 7.4 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 669 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1208 ( 1.48 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related