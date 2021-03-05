Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has heaped praise on Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, calling him “amazing”.

Steyn and Afridi were both playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Afridi, who was representing the Lahore Qalandars, has become Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats despite only being 20 years old.

In the PSL, he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

“I had a chat with Shaheen with last year. I think he broke his thumb or hand or something like that last year. He was down but he was amazing,” Steyn told Cricket Pakistan.

The 37-year-old was playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL and claimed four wickets in three matches at an average of 24.50 and an economy rate of 9.18.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17399 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 83223 ( 69.06 % ) Steve Smith 4080 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4800 ( 3.98 % ) Kane Williamson 6235 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 751 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 240 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2208 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 460 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 789 ( 0.65 % )

