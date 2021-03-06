Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani said sharing a dressing room with players like Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir and Carlos Brathwaite has boosted his confidence.

All of them were playing together for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the tournament was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dhani was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“Sharing a dressing room with players like Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite is confidence boosting for me. To be with them, celebrate with them and share a dressing room is increasing my courage as a cricketer,” he told Geo Super.

