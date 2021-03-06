Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani said his coaches have taught him how to read a batsman’s mind.
Dhani added that in the two-week Multan Sultans training camp, he also learned about different variations, and bowling with the new ball and during the death overs.
His training paid off well as the 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.
“I’ve got to know about variations, the difference between new ball and death overs, and how to read the mind. I am learning this art from my coaches,” he told Geo Super.
