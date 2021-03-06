Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani said his coaches have taught him how to read a batsman’s mind.

Dhani added that in the two-week Multan Sultans training camp, he also learned about different variations, and bowling with the new ball and during the death overs.

His training paid off well as the 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“I’ve got to know about variations, the difference between new ball and death overs, and how to read the mind. I am learning this art from my coaches,” he told Geo Super.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 298 ( 7.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1070 ( 25.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1393 ( 33.14 % ) Multan Sultans 265 ( 6.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 817 ( 19.43 % ) Quetta Gladiators 361 ( 8.59 % )

