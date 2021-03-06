Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani said expectations of him are increasing since he has been doing extremely well as of late.

Dhani has been one of the breakout stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

Knowing that people expect him to keep delivering, Dhani said he is putting in the hard work to improve his game.

“I know that expectations are increasing from me and I [have] to improve my game as well,” he told Geo Super.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 298 ( 7.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1070 ( 25.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1393 ( 33.14 % ) Multan Sultans 265 ( 6.3 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 817 ( 19.43 % ) Quetta Gladiators 361 ( 8.59 % ) Back

