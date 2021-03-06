Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani said he doesn’t want to let down his supporters following his meteoric rise to stardom.

Dhani has been one of the breakout stars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 22-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“I will try not to let down my supporters and will always be the same person for everyone,” he told Geo Super.

