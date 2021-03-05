Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan and Islamabad United batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has said “when I am criticised, I work harder”.
Iftikhar revealed the reason criticism spurs him on is due to the fact that he wants to prove his doubters wrong with strong performances.
“When I am criticised, I work harder,” he told the PCB’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I try to prove the criticism wrong with my performances.”
The 30-year-old scored 57 runs in four matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which included a top score of 49 not out, at an average of 28.50 and a strike-rate of 107.54.
PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
