Pakistan and Islamabad United batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has said “when I am criticised, I work harder”.

Iftikhar revealed the reason criticism spurs him on is due to the fact that he wants to prove his doubters wrong with strong performances.

“When I am criticised, I work harder,” he told the PCB’s website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I try to prove the criticism wrong with my performances.”

The 30-year-old scored 57 runs in four matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which included a top score of 49 not out, at an average of 28.50 and a strike-rate of 107.54.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

