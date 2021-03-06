Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Iconic South Africa seamer Dale Steyn said he has been very impressed with Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf.

Steyn and Rauf were both part of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), where Rauf bowled at serious pace as he was clocked at 150.2 kph in January this year.

Recently, both players were participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rauf, who was representing the Lahore Qalandars, has taken four wickets in three matches at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 9.79.

“At Melbourne Stars, I had Haris Rauf with me and I was so impressed by him and it wasn’t long after that he started playing for Pakistan,” Steyn told Cricket Pakistan.

The 37-year-old was playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL and claimed four wickets in three matches at an average of 24.50 and an economy rate of 9.18.

